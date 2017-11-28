This photo provided by Ford Motor Co. shows the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus. The 2019 Nautilus swaps its V6 engine for two turbocharged four-cylinder choices.
This photo provided by Ford Motor Co. shows the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus. The 2019 Nautilus swaps its V6 engine for two turbocharged four-cylinder choices. Ford Motor Co. via AP James Lipman
This photo provided by Ford Motor Co. shows the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus. The 2019 Nautilus swaps its V6 engine for two turbocharged four-cylinder choices. Ford Motor Co. via AP James Lipman

Business

SUVs are main attraction at L.A. Auto Show

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:31 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

This year's Los Angeles Auto Show will look a lot like America's roads: full of SUVs.

Hyundai and Nissan are debuting new small SUVs at the show, while Subaru will take the wraps off its new three-row SUV. Jeep will show a new version of its iconic Wrangler. Infiniti, Lexus, Lincoln and Porsche will all debut luxury SUVs.

A combination of low gas prices, growing millennial families and a host of new models is fueling the SUV boom. As of October, overall U.S. vehicle sales were down 2 percent compared to the same period last year, but SUV sales were up 6 percent, according to Autodata Corp.

The L.A. Auto Show opens to the public on Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video