Japan court hears Toshiba, Western Digital fight on sale

FILE- In this Aug. 10, 2017 file photo, Toshiba Corp. President Satoshi Tsunakawa speaks during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo. The feud between Toshiba Corp. and its U.S. joint-venture partner Western Digital over a planned sale of Toshiba’s lucrative flash-memory unit is being aired at a Tokyo court. At the first hearing of the case Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, Toshiba’s lawyers demanded 120 billion yen

$1.1 billion) in damages from Western Digital for allegedly interfering with its business.