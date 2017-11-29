Business

Fire reported at natural gas power plant

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 02:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.

Firefighters have responded to a blaze at a Connecticut power plant.

Officials say the firefighters were called to the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

WTNH-TV reports the fire did not cause any injuries, and crews are staying at the scene to check for hot spots.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The natural gas plant had a deadly explosion while it was still in construction in 2010. Six people were killed and close to 60 others were injured.

Authorities said the explosion was sparked while crews used natural gas to clean out pipes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video