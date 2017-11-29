FILE- In this Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013 file photo, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group Xavier Rolet attends with the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson, not pictured, as he ceremonially starts the trading day of the exchange in London. The London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, its CEO is stepping down with immediate effect after eight and a half years at the helm.
FILE- In this Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013 file photo, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group Xavier Rolet attends with the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson, not pictured, as he ceremonially starts the trading day of the exchange in London. The London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, its CEO is stepping down with immediate effect after eight and a half years at the helm. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013 file photo, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group Xavier Rolet attends with the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson, not pictured, as he ceremonially starts the trading day of the exchange in London. The London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, its CEO is stepping down with immediate effect after eight and a half years at the helm. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo

Business

London Stock Exchange chief executive steps down immediately

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:34 AM

LONDON

The London Stock Exchange says its CEO is stepping down with immediate effect after eight and a half years at the helm.

Xavier Rolet had been due to leave at the end of 2018, but the company said in a statement Wednesday that he is stepping down immediately instead. He will be replaced on an interim basis by the chief financial officer, David Warren, until a successor is found.

Chairman Donald Brydon, meanwhile, will not stand for re-election at the shareholders' meeting in 2019, as the company seeks to renew its leadership after a difficult year in which a planned merger with Germany's Deutsche Boerse failed. The deal was blocked in March by European Union regulators on the grounds that it would create a monopoly in some markets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video