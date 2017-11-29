Business

Woman sentenced for ID theft, bank fraud in 3-state region

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:37 AM

PIERRE, S.D.

A Marshall, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced in federal court in South Dakota to nearly three years in prison for an identity theft and bank fraud scheme.

Authorities say 27-year-old Angelica Hatch-Pequin and co-conspirator Jason Fagin would steal mail from mailboxes in Minneapolis to obtain personal banking information of other people. They would use the information to create counterfeit checks they would cash at stores and casinos in Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa.

Hatch-Pequin and Fagin were arrested in November 2016 at a tribal casino in Flandreau, South Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Hatch-Pequin was recently sentenced to 35 months in federal prison. Fagin has not yet been sentenced.

