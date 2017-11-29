Grains higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 4.20 cents at $4.15 a bushel; Dec corn gained .60 cent to 3.37 a bushel; December oats lost 1.60 cents at $2.43 a bushel while Jan. soybeans was up 1.20 cents at $9.9420 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
December live cattle was up .45 cent at $1.2010 a pound; January feeder cattle gained .40 cent at $1.5490 a pound; December lean hogs gained .18 cent at $.6593 a pound.
Comments