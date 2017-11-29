North Dakota day park development stalled until 2019 budget

North Dakota parks and recreation officials say they won't move forward with plans to develop a 200-acre park along the Missouri River until funding is secured for operations and maintenance.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the park is planned for south of Bismarck. Officials say there isn't enough money in the recently approved budget for the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department.
The master plan for the park is complete. But department funding was used to address the state budget shortfall.
The agency will likely have to wait until lawmakers craft a new budget in 2019.
Community groups say they want to provide volunteer labor to make park improvements. But a department spokeswoman says that without money for operations and maintenance, they can't meet public health and safety standards.
