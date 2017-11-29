Business

North Dakota day park development stalled until 2019 budget

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:44 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota parks and recreation officials say they won't move forward with plans to develop a 200-acre park along the Missouri River until funding is secured for operations and maintenance.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the park is planned for south of Bismarck. Officials say there isn't enough money in the recently approved budget for the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department.

The master plan for the park is complete. But department funding was used to address the state budget shortfall.

The agency will likely have to wait until lawmakers craft a new budget in 2019.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Community groups say they want to provide volunteer labor to make park improvements. But a department spokeswoman says that without money for operations and maintenance, they can't meet public health and safety standards.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video