‘Sgt. Stubby’ animated film sneak peek coming to big screen this week

More than two years after opening its Columbus office and unveiling its work on an animated film called “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” Fun Academy Motion Pictures is set to release a teaser for the production on Friday.
The 55-second clip being shown in select movie theaters comes less than five months before the April 13 premiere of the film that chronicles the true story of a World War I soldier who, along with his buddies, befriends a stray dog in America before sneaking him aboard a transport ship and to the battlegrounds of Europe. The pooch ultimately becomes a decorated war hero, appearing in a parade upon returning to the U.S.
Key voices in the film are provided by actors Logan Lerman of “Percy Jackson & the Olympians,” and Helena Bonham Carter of “The King’s Speech” and the “Harry Potter” movies, along with Gérard Depardieu, who has appeared in “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Life of Pi.” The composer is Patrick Doyle, whose credits include “Brave,” “Cinderella” and “Thor.”
Fun Academy is producing the film, with Mikros Animation, a Technicolor company, also involved in bringing the movie to life on the big screen.
“It is exciting for us to see this amazing true story come to life, we are eager to give people a little glimpse of what is yet to come,” Richard Lanni, writer and director of “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” said in a statement.
