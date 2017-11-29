Bulldog 100 list of fast-growth businesses unveiled

The annual Bulldog 100 list of top businesses owned and operated by University of Georgia alumni was unveiled on Wednesday, with it spotlighting the fastest-growing businesses heading into 2018.
The 100 businesses, chosen from a pool of 500 nominations, includes honorees from across the state, and a few in other U.S. states, but none from Columbus and one from Phenix City, that being Indusa Investments, founded by Umang Patel.
Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors crunched the information from each nominee, with those experiencing the best compounded annual growth rate over a three-year period making the Bulldog 100.
An alphabetical list of those being recognized was released Wednesday, with an actual countdown of rankings taking place at an awards ceremony Jan. 27 at the Atlanta Hyatt Regency. This is the ninth year for the list.
Here is the Bulldog 100 for 2018:
▪ 6 Degrees Group, Alpharetta, Georgia
▪ Activekidz and Adult Therapy Services, Monroe, Georgia
▪ Adaptive Medical Partners, Irving, Texas
▪ Agora Vintage, Athens, Georgia
▪ Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Applied Resource Group LLC, Roswell, Georgia
▪ Athens Running Company, Athens, Georgia
▪ Avid Bookshop LLC, Athens, Georgia
▪ Banks Street Partners LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Biren Patel Engineering LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Blackjack Paving, Sealcoating and Striping LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Books for Keeps, Athens, Georgia
▪ Boyce Design and Contracting LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Burney-Campbell Investments LLC, Watkinsville, Georgia
▪ C2 Medical Solutions, Athens, Georgia
▪ Calder & Colegrove Investment Group, Suwanee, Georgia
▪ Calhoun Sands Valuation & Advisory Inc., Atlanta, Georgia
▪ CAMFormulas.com, Brooklyn, New York
▪ CareWire Inc., Excelsior, Minnesota
▪ Charlotte Lucas Interior Design, Charlotte, North Carolina
▪ Chattanooga Allergy Clinic, Chattanooga, Tennessee
▪ Cheeky Peach Boutique, Athens, Georgia
▪ Chicken Salad Chick, Auburn, Alabama
▪ Classic City Bakeries, Athens, Georgia
▪ Crate Services Inc., Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Crisp Video Group, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Cruise Planners, Decatur, Georgia
▪ Cutera Inc., Brisbane, California
▪ EOC1, Bainbridge, Georgia
▪ Evans, Simpson & Associates, Snellville, Georgia
▪ Extra Special People, Watkinsville, Georgia
▪ Georgia Civil Inc., Madison, Georgia
▪ Haven Insurance Group, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Home Team BBQ, Charleston, South Carolina
▪ Indusa Investments (formerly Indusa Hospitality Group), Phenix City, Alabama
▪ Inspect-All Services, Conyers, Georgia
▪ J&M Pool Services, Newnan, Georgia
▪ Jackrabbit Technologies, Huntersville, North Carolina
▪ Kabbage Inc., Atlanta, Georgia
▪ KB Voiceovers, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Kellis Vegetation Management Inc., Columbiana, Alabama
▪ King’s Pharmacy, Murphy, North Carolina
▪ Liberty Technology, Griffin, Georgia
▪ Li-Lac Chocolates, New York, New York
▪ Lincoln Capital Advisors LLC, Roswell, Georgia
▪ Map Dynamics, Athens, Georgia
▪ Mark Spain Real Estate, Bogart, Georgia
▪ Markert Motor Works, Lawrenceville, Georgia
▪ Microf LLC, Albany, Georgia
▪ Milestone Internet Marketing Inc., Santa Clara, California
▪ Mindful Transitions LLC, Marietta, Georgia
▪ The Mullins Companies, Augusta, Georgia
▪ Old Guard Graphics, Athens, Georgia
▪ Onward Reserve, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Parisleaf, Gainesville, Florida
▪ PharmD on Demand Inc., Athens, Georgia
▪ Piedmont Equine Associates, Madison, Georgia
▪ Pineapple House Interior Design, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Powell Dentistry, St. Simons Island, Georgia
▪ Precise Systems Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland
▪ Precision Frameworks LLC, Tucker, Georgia
▪ Professional Benefits Consultants, Woodstock, Georgia
▪ RAC Properties of Athens INC, Bogart, Georgia
▪ Red Barn Veterinary Hospital, Dahlonega, Georgia
▪ redbpower Company Inc., Statesboro, Georgia
▪ RE/MAX Legends, Buford, Georgia
▪ Resource Alliance LLC, Alpharetta, Georgia
▪ Rev Coffee Roasters, Smyrna, Georgia
▪ Rhodes Risk Advisors, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Riverbend Environmental Inc., Watkinsville, Georgia
▪ Robinson Key, Milton, Georgia
▪ Rumor Boutique, Macon, Georgia
▪ Saucehouse BBQ, Athens, Georgia
▪ Sawyer & Latimer, P.A., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
▪ Sellect Realty LLC, Marietta, Georgia
▪ The Service Fort, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ The Sign Brothers, Athens, Georgia
▪ Smith Planning Group LLC, Watkinsville, Georgia
▪ Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land Inc., Marietta, Georgia
▪ Southern Insurance Advisors, Roswell, Georgia
▪ The Spanish Academy LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Specialized Veterinary Services, Fort Myers, Florida
▪ stable | kernel, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Stanton Law LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Starnes Publishing, Birmingham, Alabama
▪ The Stitchery, Rome, Georgia
▪ The Vine, St. Simons Island, Georgia
▪ Turnkey Facility Maintenance, Gainesville, Georgia
▪ Turnkey IT Solutions, Marietta, Georgia
▪ Two Maids & A Mop, Birmingham, Alabama
▪ Ultra Car Wash, Lawrenceville, Georgia
▪ Universal Servo Group LLC, Dawsonville, Georgia
▪ Verisail Partners, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Vert, Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Warner Robins Martial Arts, Warner Robins, Georgia
▪ Wier/Stewart LLC, Augusta, Georgia
▪ Williams Teusink LLC, Decatur, Georgia
▪ Woodall Realty Group, Watkinsville, Georgia
▪ XINNIX Inc., Atlanta, Georgia
▪ Your Pie Franchising, Athens, Georgia
▪ Zeus’ Closet, Atlanta, Georgia
