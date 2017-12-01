Business

Clarification: Molybdenum Mine-Idaho story

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOISE, Idaho

In a story Nov. 29, The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Forest Service is holding public meetings regarding a proposed open-pit molybdenum mine a Canadian company wants to build in the Boise National Forest. The meetings are to accept public comment on exploratory drilling being done by the company in preparation for potentially building an open-pit mine.

A clarified version of the story is below:

Forest Service plans public meetings on Idaho open-pit mine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is holding public meetings on proposed exploration drilling for an open-pit molybdenum mine a Canadian company wants to build in the Boise National Forest in central Idaho.

The agency on Tuesday announced meetings on Dec. 5 in Boise, Dec. 6 in Idaho City and Dec. 7 in Garden Valley.

The agency is accepting comments as it prepares a supplemental environmental assessment involving exploration drilling planned by Vancouver, British Columbia-based American CuMo Mining Corp.

A federal court ruling last year ordered the Forest Service to re-evaluate the potential harm the exploratory drilling could cause to Sacajawea's bitterroot.

About 80 percent of the known population of the plant is in the Boise National Forest where the mining company says the largest unmined deposit of molybdenum in the world is also located.

