Columbus Regional tree lighting, party takes place Friday

It will be a festive occasion Friday as Columbus Regional Health’s auxiliary kicks off the holidays with its 37th annual tree lighting and Celebration of Life party.
Activities begin at 5 p.m. at Midtown Medical Conference Center, 710 Center St., with the tree lighting taking place at 6 p.m. on the front lawn, the health-care system said Wednesday.
The event includes a visit with Santa, performances by the Bob Barr Community Band and the Clubview Elementary School Choir, the Springer Opera House Theatre Academy Stilt Walkers, an Auburn University Dance Marathon, and a Cougarthon.
There also will be hot chocolate from Country’s Barbecue, face painting and ornament engraving, various arts and crafts on hand, and a signing of the book, “Oliviatown,” by author and artist Garry Pound.
