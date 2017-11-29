Image from pexels
Image from pexels

Business

Columbus Regional tree lighting, party takes place Friday

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

November 29, 2017 04:55 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It will be a festive occasion Friday as Columbus Regional Health’s auxiliary kicks off the holidays with its 37th annual tree lighting and Celebration of Life party.

Activities begin at 5 p.m. at Midtown Medical Conference Center, 710 Center St., with the tree lighting taking place at 6 p.m. on the front lawn, the health-care system said Wednesday.

The event includes a visit with Santa, performances by the Bob Barr Community Band and the Clubview Elementary School Choir, the Springer Opera House Theatre Academy Stilt Walkers, an Auburn University Dance Marathon, and a Cougarthon.

There also will be hot chocolate from Country’s Barbecue, face painting and ornament engraving, various arts and crafts on hand, and a signing of the book, “Oliviatown,” by author and artist Garry Pound.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video