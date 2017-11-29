Business

Lawmakers still mulling next steps with state budget changes

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:03 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut lawmakers say they're considering whether to make changes to the new budget passed last month.

Republican and Democratic legislative leaders met privately for about an hour on Wednesday to discuss various issues that have cropped up since the two-year, bipartisan $41.3 billion budget was approved.

For example, lawmakers have heard complaints from senior citizens who face losing part or all of a state-funded subsidy to help pay for Medicare-related expenses, such as premiums. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says staff from both parties will meet in the coming days to determine how to proceed. He says the Democratic and Republican caucuses have received many calls from concerned seniors.

Lawmakers also must decide whether to address municipal aid cuts the governor made to cover a gap built into the budget.

