Business

Police: Worker killed in accident at power plant

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 02:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SPRINGFIELD, N.H.

Authorities in New Hampshire say a worker has been killed in an accident at a power plant.

WMUR-TV reports the worker was killed at Springfield Power on Monday. New Hampshire State Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Dakota LaBrecque, of Loudon.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation to determine if any workplace safety violations occurred.

Springfield Power is a wood-burning energy plant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State police say LaBrecque's death has been ruled accidental.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video