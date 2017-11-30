Business

Residential wells contaminated near Fairbanks airport

November 30, 2017

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

An inspection found contaminants in several wells that supply water to residents and businesses near Fairbanks International Airport.

The contaminants, perfluorinated compounds, are used to make products such as firefighting foam and are dangerous if ingested. The Environmental Protection Agency has linked exposure to low birth weights, and even forms of cancer.

Airport Operations Manager Angie Spear said the main fire station and two training areas south of it are the primary locations responsible for the contamination.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that 33 wells were tested at residences and businesses near the airport, 19 of which had high levels of contaminants.

In October, the airport found contamination above the Environmental Protection Agency's advisory level in four of six wells tested on airport property, which prompted the testing of neighboring wells.

