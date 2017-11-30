AP source: Kushner questioned by Mueller's team about Flynn

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump answers questions at a news conference, in Bedminster, N.J. Kushner has been questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators about former national security adviser Michael Flynn. That's according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on Nov. 29, on condition of anonymity. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo