Man convicted of using inmates ID to file false tax returns

GREENVILLE, S.C.

A South Carolina man has been convicted of filing about $500,000 in false income tax returns using the identifications from dozens of prison inmates.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 59-year-old Myron Anvil McCall of Greenville was convicted by a federal jury.

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release that McCall will be sentenced later.

Prosecutors say McCall worked with more than 80 prison inmates, using their names and social security numbers to prepare the false income tax returns.

Prosecutors say the scheme was uncovered after a letter from McCall to an inmate in an Arkansas state prison was intercepted.

Prosecutors said when the scheme was discovered, almost $300,000 in fraudulent tax refunds had been sent out.

