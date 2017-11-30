FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, people head to at a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Fla. On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier.
Applications for US jobless aid tick down to 238,000

BY CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

November 30, 2017 08:38 AM

WASHINGTON

Fewer people sought U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign of strength in the job market.

The Labor Department says weekly applications for unemployment aid slipped 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 238,000. That's near a four-decade low that was reached last month. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, increased 2,250 to 242,250.

Applications are a proxy for layoffs. Any figure below 300,000 indicates that hiring is likely healthy and employers are confident enough in future demand to keep their workers.

The data echo other evidence that the economic recovery from the Great Recession remains strong in its eighth year. The unemployment rate has fallen to a 17-year low of 4.1 percent, and growth reached 3.3 percent at an annual rate in the July-September quarter, the fastest in three years.

