Anchorage teachers reject school district's new contract

December 01, 2017 02:29 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

After tentatively agreeing to a new contract, the Anchorage teachers' union has instead voted to reject the school district's proposed contract.

KTUU-TV reported Thursday that many members of the Anchorage Education Association voted against the contract because a 3 percent salary increase that the union asked for was not included.

Anchorage Superintendent Deena Bishop said the district cannot afford the pay raise.

Union President Tom Klaameyer says teachers will remain in their classrooms, "doing everything they possibly can to improve student learning" while a new contract is drafted.

A representative with the union says the previous contract, which technically expired in June, will continue to be in effect until a new agreement is reached.

