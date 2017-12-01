Business

Maersk Oil, partners to invest $3.4B in North Sea gas

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:10 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

The oil and gas division of Copenhagen-based conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk says it will invest 21 billion kroner ($3.4 billion) together with British-Dutch oil multinational Shell, among others, in Denmark's largest gas field in the North Sea.

The announcement comes after Maersk last year announced the Tyra facilities were to close in 2017 because they were "approaching the end of their operational life."

The group said Friday that Tyra's redevelopment will ensure continued production for at least 25 years. It said that "at peak production" it could supply enough gas for 1.5 million Danish homes.

In August, France's Total agreed to buy Maersk Oil in a $7.45 billion deal that is subject to regulatory approvals. It is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2018.

