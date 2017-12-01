Business

Detroit student lab aims to inspire careers in STEM fields

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:37 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DETROIT

A business-academic collaboration is responsible for creating a program that aims to introduce middle-school students to science, technology, engineering and math careers.

The University of Michigan College of Engineering and chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. announced Thursday they opened a Qualcomm Thinkabit Lab in Detroit. They say roughly 3,000 students annually will participate in workshops through the hands-on engineering and career awareness program.

Activities include learning basic programming and designing and building robotic devices. Organizers say they ultimately hope to grow a diverse workforce in the fields known by the acronym STEM, and help strengthen the region's economy.

This is the third regional hub for the Qualcomm Thinkabit Lab. The original is at Qualcomm's San Diego headquarters, and a second opened last year at Virginia Tech's Falls Church, Virginia campus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video