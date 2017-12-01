FILE - This is a Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. file photo of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as he speaks with the press as he arrives for an EU summit in Goteborg, Sweden. Ireland's governing party and main opposition are on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017, holding last-minute talks to avoid the government collapsing just as it faces a crunch time in Brexit negotiations. Irish lawmakers are due to vote on a no-confidence motion in the deputy prime minister filed by opposition party Fianna Fail.
FILE - This is a Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. file photo of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as he speaks with the press as he arrives for an EU summit in Goteborg, Sweden. Ireland's governing party and main opposition are on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017, holding last-minute talks to avoid the government collapsing just as it faces a crunch time in Brexit negotiations. Irish lawmakers are due to vote on a no-confidence motion in the deputy prime minister filed by opposition party Fianna Fail. File, Virginia Mayo AP Photo
FILE - This is a Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. file photo of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as he speaks with the press as he arrives for an EU summit in Goteborg, Sweden. Ireland's governing party and main opposition are on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017, holding last-minute talks to avoid the government collapsing just as it faces a crunch time in Brexit negotiations. Irish lawmakers are due to vote on a no-confidence motion in the deputy prime minister filed by opposition party Fianna Fail. File, Virginia Mayo AP Photo

Business

EU official in Ireland as border issue bedevils Brexit talks

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:50 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 15 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

European Council leader Donald Tusk is due to meet Ireland's prime minister in Dublin, with the status of the Irish border threatening to derail divorce talks between the EU and Britain.

After Britain leaves the bloc in 2019, the currently invisible 310-mile (500-kilometer) frontier will be the U.K.'s only land border with an EU country.

Britain says it wants to maintain a "frictionless" flow of people and goods with no border posts. But the Irish government questions how that can work if Britain is outside the EU's customs union.

Ireland says that if Britain doesn't provide details, the EU will not agree to start discussing future relations and trade.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Friday that Ireland is "uniquely exposed and vulnerable to the consequences of Brexit."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video