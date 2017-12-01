APUC grants $300,000 in grants to 5 projects this quarter

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is funding five projects this quarter.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm products. The money is typically used for research, marketing, farm diversification, ag tourism and technology.
The commission at its recent quarterly meeting in Stanley voted to award five grants totaling nearly $300,000.
Approved requests are for projects involving ethanol, a grain industry mobile app, dry pea protein, a commercial greenhouse and gelato ice cream.
