Business

Markets Right Now: A weak start for US stocks on Wall Street

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start following a big jump the day before that sent the Dow Jones industrial average through 24,000 points for the first time.

Technology shares, an investor favorite since the beginning of the year, slipped in early trading Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Qualcomm was off 1.1 percent after Bloomberg News reported that Broadcom, a rival chipmaker, won't make a new offer for the company until next year.

Meal kit maker Blue Apron was up 5 percent after naming a new CEO. The company has struggled since its initial public offering in June.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,645.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,248. The Nasdaq composite fell 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,858.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video