US factory growth slowed in November but still looks strong

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

December 01, 2017 10:13 AM

WASHINGTON

American factories grew more slowly in November but still appear healthy.

The Institute for Supply Management says its manufacturing index slipped to 58.2 last month from 58.7 in October. Anything above 50 signals that U.S. factories are expanding. American manufacturing is on a 15-month winning streak.

New orders and production grew faster in November. Hiring and new export orders grew but at a slower pace.

The ISM, a trade association of purchasing managers, said 14of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in November, led by paper and machinery makers.

U.S. industry has benefited from an improving global economy and from a fall in the dollar, which makes U.S. products less expensive in foreign markets.

