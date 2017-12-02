Mississippi, Alabama hospitals sue opioid manufacturers

Hospitals in Mississippi and Alabama are suing more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies, claiming the companies deceptively marked and sold opioids.
The Clarion Ledger reports the class-action federal lawsuit was filed Thursday in Mississippi.
The plaintiffs are Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb, Mississippi; Infirmary Health Hospitals, Inc., based in Mobile, Alabama; and Monroe County Healthcare Authority, based in Monroeville, Alabama.
The lawsuit says hospitals have faced expenses for treating opioid addicts because companies "pushed highly addictive, dangerous opioids, falsely representing to doctors that patients would only rarely succumb to drug addiction."
Never miss a local story.
Purdue Pharma makes OxyContin, the pill receiving the most claims of deceptive marketing. Purdue said in a statement that it denies the lawsuit's allegations and the company is working to solve the opioid public health crisis.
Comments