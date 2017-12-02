Business

House GOP unveils plan to avert government shutdown

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:09 AM

WASHINGTON

House GOP leaders have unveiled a plan to avert a government shutdown next weekend and keep the government open through Dec. 22.

The measure released on Saturday would buy time for bipartisan talks on a bigger budget agreement that would give both the Pentagon and government agencies significant relief from a pending budget freeze.

The move comes despite opposition from some GOP conservatives who think they're being set up for a pre-Christmas deal they won't like.

House Democrats say they won't vote for the legislation without protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Talks on a budget agreement are likely to restart next week after a setback on Tuesday when top Democrats pulled out of a meeting with President Donald Trump after he attacked them on Twitter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video