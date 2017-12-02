Firm to assess needed upgrades for Douglas Port of Entry

A Tucson architectural firm will begin evaluating possible upgrades and expansions for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of Entry in Douglas.
U.S. Rep. Martha McSally said Friday the firm won a contract from the U.S. General Services Administration to conduct a feasibility study.
The study marks a step toward modernizing the Douglas Port of Entry.
The firm will prepare a list of necessary improvements.
McSally says Customs and Border Protection officers at that port have been working at a facility that is outdated and inadequate.
The Douglas Port of Entry was built in 1933 and was last renovated more than 20 years ago.
Officials say there has been a sharp increase in traffic in recent years.
