2nd killing in less than a week at Detroit-area business

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 02:38 PM

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich.

Police say a man was fatally shot at a suburban Detroit wholesale candy business, the second homicide in less than a week.

The latest victim found Saturday was a man in his 20s. The shooting occurred at Laith Candy Land in Sterling Heights.

Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski says investigators were "shocked" to learn about the second slaying. He says both victims probably were targeted. A random shooter is not suspected.

Sufian Saba was found dead at the candy business Monday. He was 51 years old.

