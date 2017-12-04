USS Little Rock due in New York in advance of commissioning

FILE - In this July 18, 2015, file photo, the USS Little Rock littoral combat ship is launched into the Menominee River at Marinette, Wis. The USS Little Rock is expected to arrive at Buffalo’s Lake Erie waterfront on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. It will be commissioned Dec. 16 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, where three World War II vessels are docked. The Eagle Herald via AP, File Rick Gebhard