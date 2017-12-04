A member of protocol puts up the British flag outside EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will hold a power lunch on Monday, seeking a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations ahead of a key EU summit the week after.
A member of protocol puts up the British flag outside EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will hold a power lunch on Monday, seeking a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations ahead of a key EU summit the week after. Virginia Mayo AP Photo
A member of protocol puts up the British flag outside EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will hold a power lunch on Monday, seeking a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations ahead of a key EU summit the week after. Virginia Mayo AP Photo

Business

Brussels braces for major Brexit negotiating day

By RAF CASERT Associated Press

December 04, 2017 03:52 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BRUSSELS

British Prime Minister Theresa May is coming to Brussels Monday for crucial talks on the state of Brexit negotiations, with the outcome poised to set the agenda for the departure terms between Britain and the European Union.

May will be meeting with both EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council President Donald Tusk during a diplomatic blitz, hoping to make enough progress on how much Britain has to pay, Irish border conditions and the rights of citizens in each other's nations for the negotiations to reach the next stage and include future trade relations.

A British official, who refused to be identified in line with government policy, said overnight there were "plenty of discussions still to go" and instead of an initial Monday deadline for a breakthrough, the official called the talks now "an important staging post."

EU top Brexit officials will also be huddling among themselves looking how to get more concessions from Britain specifically on citizens' rights and the Irish border.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Britain is set to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

The 27 other member states need to declare there is "sufficient progress" on the three issues during their Dec. 14-15 summit before the talks can start including future relations, something which is paramount for hard-pressed Britain.

Yet Monday is still fraught with difficulties. Juncker first meets with Brexit experts from the European Parliament, which will eventually have to endorse any departure deal.

And Manfred Weber, the chief of the EPP Christian democrats, said the largest group in parliament still saw plenty of difficulties ahead.

Weber said in a tweet that even if the issue of the outstanding bill had made major progress, "we are much more concerned about the fact that negotiations are stalled on the protection of EU citizens' rights & on the Irish case."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video