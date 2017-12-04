Business

Lamborghini joins the SUV supercar boom

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 04:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MILAN

Supercar makers have long known that parked next to that snarling Lamborghini or stately Bentley at some of the globe's toniest addresses is a practical SUV. With the suburban utility vehicle market growing by leaps and bounds, they increasingly want in on those profits.

Lamborghini unveils the once-improbable Urus SUV on Monday at its headquarters in Sant'Agata, Italy, where the carmaker owned by the Volkswagen group is expanding the factory to meet utility vehicle demand. The Urus joins a luxury field alongside the Mercedes G-Class, the Bentley Bentayga and the trailblazing Porsche Cayenne, soon to be joined by Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and, in all likelihood, Ferrari.

Analysts say the SUV has become a natural fit for brands, with sales in the luxury range quadrupling from 2010 to 2016.

