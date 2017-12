ADVANCE FOR RELEASE MONDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2017 Dan Donoghue, co-owner of Chocolate Caper, shows off a tray of chocolates at the company's new store in Sun Prairie, Wis. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Donoghue and his wife, Elizabeth, the chocolatier, opened the second location late last month. Their original location is in downtown Oregon, Wis., where they have a retail and production facility. Wisconsin State Journal via AP Barry Adams