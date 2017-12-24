Quincy Junior High School clubs offer mentorship to boys

What looks like just a group of sixth-grade boys sitting around a table at Quincy Junior High School actually is far more important.
They're men in the making - and what they learn now, along with how they act, can help them move into the future confident and capable.
QJHS is kicking off Men in the Making clubs, based on the best-selling book "Manual to Manhood" by Jonathan Catherman, to help young men practice life skills and character traits.
"A lot of mentoring programs are out there for the kids. This is one we felt kind of tied into giving kids a sense of belonging by being able to talk about guy things inside the school and trying to build relationships," QJHS Principal Dan Sparrow said.
"It just sounded fun, interesting and a great time," sixth-grader Chase Lawrence said, and the club led by Sparrow is living up to his expectations. "Plus people can talk to us, help us."
The clubs supplement existing mentoring programs in the school and offer a way to serve more students because "moving from boys to become men is hard. With that comes responsibility," Sparrow said.
Students don't miss classes for the clubs but meet during advisory and lunch periods, and before boys join a club, a letter goes home about the club which provides skills to make a man valuable and character to make a man invaluable.
"That's their first test for me. They have to get it signed and bring it back. I give them a one-day turnaround, no different than a homework assignment, and that tells me how important it was to them," Sparrow said. "We're able to tie it into a school lesson. If you don't turn this in, you tell me that's not important to you. What are you telling your teacher when you don't turn in assignments?"
Sixth-grader Elijah Wigfall sees benefits to the club as he grows and matures.
"I like doing man stuff like grilling, changing tires. I like helping other people," he said. "I want to get better at helping my teachers."
Discussion during a "working lunch" for Sparrow's group touched on the importance of respect and building a "social-emotional bank account" to draw from in school and personal relationships.
"How do you get respect? It's not given. You've got to what?" Sparrow said.
"Earn it," the boys said.
"People are going to look at what we do, how we behave, how we act, the things that we say," Sparrow said. "The biggest part of that's trust. You've got to have the trust of people, then you will earn the respect."
The boys can earn respect of teachers by how they behave in class, the things they say, whether they do their work and if they're leaders. To help in the process, Sparrow gave the boys a homework assignment to write to one of their teachers about why they're important.
Making an effort on a daily basis builds a "bank account" to draw on "when we do screw up. Am I expecting you to be perfect? No. We are going to make mistakes, miss a deadline from time to time, but you've got to communicate," Sparrow said. "If you screw up, which I do on a daily basis, ask my wife, I have to ask her forgiveness. That's OK. It doesn't mean we're weak."
Being a leader may mean speaking out for classmates that won't speak out for themselves or even walking away from long-time friends if they're following a different path.
"Perception plays a large part of it," Sparrow said. "You keep saying you want to earn respect, but if you keep saying we can't do this and the group keeps doing this even though you're not, what's the perception? You're going to get in trouble too."
The clubs supply a "men in the making" gift including a book and a T-shirt, which Sparrow wants the boys to wear every Friday, to show their pride in membership.
QJHS Assistant Principal Rick Owsley leads a club which "started with a couple kids during lunch that he noticed outside weeding, picking up things," Sparrow said. "He saw an opportunity that they kind of wanted to give back to the school, taking some pride in it."
Building positive leadership skills only builds pride in self and school.
"Sometimes students lead in positive ways. Sometimes they lead in negative ways. If we convince the negative leaders to lead in positive ways . when we start doing this together, start growing this, then we truly can make junior high what we all want it to be," Sparrow said.
Source: The Quincy Herald-Whig
Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com
This is an Illinois Exchange story shared by The Quincy Herald-Whig.
