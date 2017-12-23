Business

Sleet, freezing rain foul roads across southern New England

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 02:34 PM



HARTFORD, Conn.

Icy conditions are creating dangerous conditions for drivers across southern New England — and officials warn that air travelers aren't immune.

Massachusetts state police said 30 crashes blamed on freezing rain forced the temporary shutdown of Interstate 95 on Saturday. Most were in the Foxborough area.

Connecticut state police investigated 120 crashes that included at least eight injuries.

Connecticut transportation officials say they have suspended bus service in the New Britain and Bristol areas due to icy conditions. The suspension also affects routes Plainville, Meriden, Berlin and Newington.

CT Transit said Saturday morning it hopes to resume service as soon as weather conditions improve.

Bradley International Airport, meanwhile, cautioned holiday travelers to check with their airlines. Spokeswoman Alisa Sisic says the airport remains open but officials are monitoring conditions closely.

