Business

Motel-free Oregon town eyes bed tax

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:33 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

OAKLAND, Ore.

The city of Oakland, Oregon, has given preliminary approval to a tax on motels.

But the bed tax won't generate any money. The small town in southwestern Oregon has no motels or accommodations — except for a one-room, online vacation rental.

Mayor Bette Keehley says the city is not going to levy the tax against that rental unit until the state firms up regulations for Airbnb-type establishments.

The mayor told the Roseburg News-Review that the city is not preparing for any new motels or hotels, but wants to "jump on this before we have the need for it."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The City Council is set to hold a second reading on the ordinance Jan. 2. If approved, it would take effect 30 days later.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video