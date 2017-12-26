A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Shares were lower in quiet trading Monday in the few Asian markets open during the Christmas holiday.
A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Shares were lower in quiet trading Monday in the few Asian markets open during the Christmas holiday. Koji Sasahara AP Photo
A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Shares were lower in quiet trading Monday in the few Asian markets open during the Christmas holiday. Koji Sasahara AP Photo

Business

Asian shares mixed in post-Christmas trading

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 02:06 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

BEIJING

Major Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday in light trading after the Christmas holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 3,304.72 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.2 percent to 22,892.69.

Seoul's Kospi fell 0.5 percent to 2,427.34 and India's Sensex declined 0.1 percent to 33,920.39. Shares in Taiwan also declined.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for Christmas after stocks finished slightly lower Friday in subdued trading. Stocks were below the record highs they reached earlier in the week but still finished higher for the fifth week in a row.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

U.S. shares were on pace to finish every month of the year with gains, when dividends are included.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 5 cents to $58.52 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 11 cents to $58.47 on Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, slipped 3 cents to $64.70 in London. It gained 30 cents the previous session to $64.73.

The dollar rose to 113.32 yen from 113.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.1869 from $1.1872.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video