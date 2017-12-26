Business

DNA Textile Group in Columbus closing down Denim North America; 125 layoffs expected

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

December 26, 2017 01:43 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The DNA Textile Group, headquartered in Columbus, is closing down its Denim North America division.

A news release from the company gave “sagging demand” and “low selling prices” as reasons for exiting the denim business by the end of January.

The WARN list of the Georgia Department of Economic Development said about 125 layoffs are expected. The company said it will work closely with state and local agencies to assist those affected in finding new employment.

“We regret having to make the decision to cease denim operations and are profoundly grateful to our denim team members who have invested their incredible talents and loyalty to DNA over these past 15 years,” the company said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“DNA Textile Group will be pivoting quickly and focusing on our five-year-old Technical Fabrics and Custom Finishing Divisions which have be steadily growing and have a bright future. Despite our smaller footprint going forward, we will continue to invest more resources, talent and energy toward growing these businsesses. We have professional teams and terrific manufacturing capabilities in place and we’re excited about significant growth potential.”

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video