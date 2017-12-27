A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Asian indexes were mixed Wednesday in quiet holiday trading after oil prices erased some of its recent gains and the region generally shrugged off the dip in technology stocks on Wall Street.
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Asian indexes were mixed Wednesday in quiet holiday trading after oil prices erased some of its recent gains and the region generally shrugged off the dip in technology stocks on Wall Street. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
Business

Global indexes mostly higher in quiet holiday trading

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer

December 27, 2017 04:04 AM

TOKYO

Global indexes were mostly higher Wednesday in quiet holiday trading after oil prices erased some recent gains. Market players generally shrugged off a dip in technology stocks on Wall Street.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent in early trading to 5,382.68, while Germany's DAX gained nearly 0.4 percent to 13,120.63. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent at 7,612.69. U.S. shares were also set to climb, with Dow futures inching up less than 0.1 percent to 24,799. S&P 500 futures added nearly 0.1 percent to 2,689.60.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up nearly 0.1 percent to finish at 22,911.21, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was virtually unchanged at 6,069.90. South Korea's Kospi added 0.4 percent to 2,436.67. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched 0.1 percent higher to 29,597.66. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.9 percent to 3,275.78.

APPLE FACTOR: Apple slid 2.5 percent on Wall Street overnight amid speculation the consumer electronics giant might cut its targets for sales of its latest iPhone. A Taiwanese newspaper reported iPhone X sales targets may get cut amid weak sales, but that already had been largely figured in for Asian trading.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 20 cents to $59.77 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.50 to $59.97 overnight. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, slipped 45 cents to $66.01 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell slightly to 113.20 yen from 113.30 yen late Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1872 from $1.1859.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

