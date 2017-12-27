Business

China's Geely buying stake in Swedish truck maker Volvo

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 04:31 AM

BEIJING

The Chinese owner of Sweden's Volvo Cars is buying a stake in truck manufacturer AB Volvo, expanding a portfolio of vehicle brands that includes shares in Malaysia's PROTON and Britain's Lotus.

Geely Holding Group said Wednesday the acquisition of shares from Cevian Capital, a fund manager, would give it 8.2 percent of Volvo's share capital and 15.6 percent of voting rights. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The Swedish company, which also makes buses, construction equipment and diesel engines, was the parent of Volvo Cars until 1999, when it was sold to Ford Motor Co. Geely bought Volvo Cars in 2010.

"We recognize and value the proud Scandinavian history and culture, leading market positions, breakthrough technologies and environmental capabilities of AB Volvo," said Geely chairman Li Shufu in a statement.

Li said Geely would support Volvo management's current strategy.

Geely owns Geely Auto, one of China's biggest independent automakers. It agreed in May to buy 49.9 percent of Proton and 51 percent of Lotus, which was owned by the Malaysian automaker.

Geely also launched a new brand, Lynk & Co., in 2016.

