Overturned truck spills heating oil into Baltimore stream

An overturned fuel truck has spilled around 2,500 gallons of red-dyed heating oil into a Baltimore stream.
News outlets report Maryland Department of the Environment spokesman Jay Apperson said the heating oil fell into the Jones Fall stream, below Interstate 83, where the tanker overturned Tuesday morning. Crews captured another 300 gallons on the interstate.
Crew vacuumed up the oil and deployed floating oil booms to prevent the fuel from reaching Baltimore's Inner Harbor.
The department's cleanup supervisor, Geoffrey Donahue, said the oil should remain on the water's surface, thus making cleanup easier and posing less of a threat to fish and wildlife.
Never miss a local story.
Cleanup could continue into next week.
It's unclear what caused the truck to overturn. Officials say the driver wasn't injured.
The interstate reopened shortly before noon.
Comments