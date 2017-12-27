Business

Vietnam's economy grows 6.8 percent, highest in 10 years

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 04:41 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

Vietnam says its economy grew 6.8 percent this year, its highest jump in 10 years, driven by increases in industrial output, the service sector, agriculture and fishery production, and tourism.

The General Statistical Office said in a statement Wednesday that industrial and construction output grew 8 percent, while the service sector expanded 7.44 percent. The country saw a record number of foreign arrivals of 12.9 million, an increase of 29 percent over last year.

The GSO said there was an increase in production in the agriculture, forestry and fishery industries.

It's the highest GDP growth since Vietnam's economy grew 8.5 percent in 2007.

The GSO said 389 people were killed or left missing by natural disasters in 2017, causing damage of $2.7 billion.

