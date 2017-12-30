Business

The Latest: Hundreds protest at Tehran University

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 07:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TEHRAN, Iran

The Latest on protests in Iran (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Hundreds of students and others have joined a protest at Tehran University amid a wave of economic protests sweeping major cities in Iran.

Witnesses said they saw a mass of riot police at the gates of the university Saturday. Police officers had blocked off some streets around the university.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The economic protests began Wednesday in Mashhad and have spread elsewhere in the country.

Officials say some 50 protesters have been arrested so far. U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted out support for those protesting.

___

11 a.m.

Some 4,000 people are taking part in a pro-government rally in Tehran amid a series of economic protests in Iran.

The rally Saturday came after two days of unauthorized demonstrations across the country.

One pro-government demonstrator, 27-year-old Ali Ahmadi, blamed the U.S for all of Iran's economic problems.

Ahmadi told The Associated Press: "They always say that we are supporting Iranian people, but who should pay the costs?"

The economic protests began Wednesday. Officials say some 50 protesters have been arrested. U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted out support for those protesting.

___

9 a.m.

Iran is marking the end of protests surrounding its disputed 2009 presidential election as new demonstrations have erupted over the country's economic woes.

The government-sponsored demonstration planned for Saturday come as U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted out support for those now protesting in major Iranian cities.

It's unclear if Trump's comments will sway Iranians already skeptical of him over his refusal to re-certify Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, as well as other remarks he's made. The State Department late Friday also offered support to the protesters.

The economic protests began Thursday after being sparked in part by social media and have drawn thousands into the streets in several cities in Iran. Demonstrators also have criticized Iran's government. There have been arrests reported in some areas.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video