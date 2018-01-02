Business

Pilot lands single-engine plane without wheels in Fargo

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 08:30 AM

FARGO, N.D.

A pilot and three passengers escaped injury when their single-engine airplane made an emergency landing at the airport in Fargo.

Officials at Hector International Airport say the pilot put the plane down on its belly after its landing gear failed Monday evening. Airport Authority director Shawn Dobberstein tells KFGO the Trinidad plane left the airport in Moorhead, Minnesota about 5 p.m. A short time later the pilot determined the landing gear didn't work, which was confirmed by the control tower at Hector in a fly-by.

The pilot landed the plane shortly before 6 p.m. Air traffic was diverted for about 90 minutes while the damaged plane was cleared from the north-south runway.

