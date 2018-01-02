Business

Off-duty officer fatally shoots alleged shoplifting suspect

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 08:27 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C.

A North Carolina police department says an off-duty officer shot and killed an alleged shoplifting suspect at a sporting goods store.

A news release from Greenville police sent to local media outlets said the officer was shopping at the store on Tuesday when another shopper told him about a shoplifter.

The news release said the officer confronted the alleged shoplifter, identified himself and displayed his credentials. The man tried to attack the officer with a knife before the officer drew his weapon and shot the suspect.

Police Chief Mark Holtzman said the suspect died at the scene. The identities of the officer and suspect were withheld.

Holtzman has asked the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation conduct the primary investigation, and Greenville police will look into the incident as well.

