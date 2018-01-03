Business

Megabus to launch daily service between Annapolis, New York

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 08:17 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

A new bus route launching next week will connect Maryland's capital with New York City.

The Capital reports that Megabus announced Tuesday that it will start round-trip service between Annapolis and New York on Jan. 10. The low-cost bus company will offer two trips leaving Annapolis in the morning and two trips leaving New York in the evening, daily.

Anne Arundel County Transit Director Ramond Robinson said he reached out to Megabus. He thought the service was passing up a lot of potential riders, as service passed through the county, but didn't stop, between stops in Prince George's and Baltimore counties on the way to New York.

The buses will seat 81 passengers, with each leg taking around 4 ½ hours.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Robinson says Megabus will evaluate the service.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video