Northside Medical Center, St. Francis Hospital earn 5-star ratings

St. Francis Hospital earns 5-star rating St. Francis, owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, is in the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide. The average rating in the U.S. is three stars. CEO Dan Jones discussed the rating during a recent interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. St. Francis, owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, is in the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide. The average rating in the U.S. is three stars. CEO Dan Jones discussed the rating during a recent interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

