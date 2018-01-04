The Latest: Lawmakers postpone fix until Monday due to storm

The Latest on the planned legislative special session (all times local):
9:45 p.m.
Connecticut lawmakers are postponing their plans to fix a program that provides financial assistance to Medicare recipients.
Spokesmen for House and Senate Democrats say the General Assembly will vote Monday on the plan to restore $54 million to the program. The legislature was planning to meet on Friday, however leaders decide to postpone the vote because of the snowstorm.
Lawmakers are pushing ahead with restoring the program despite a last-minute decision by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to further delay the planned eligibility cuts.
Malloy has urged lawmakers to also address the growing state budget deficit, fearing the Medicare program fix will worsen the problem.
Lawmakers says they want to provide peace of mind to senior citizens who rely on the program to help pay for things like premiums.
12:35 p.m.
Connecticut lawmakers expect to push ahead with restoring funding for a program that helps seniors pay for Medicare expenses, despite a last-minute decision by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to further delay the planned eligibility cuts.
Democratic House and Senate staff say they appreciate Malloy's action but still expect to vote Friday on their proposal to restore the $54 million, which lawmakers had originally cut in the two-year, bipartisan $41.3 billion state budget.
Adam Joseph, a spokesman for the Senate Democrats, says lawmakers "want to provide peace of mind to the seniors enrolled in the program."
Malloy has urged the General Assembly to also address the growing deficit in the current fiscal year budget, which is now estimated to be $224 million, fearing the Medicare program fix will worsen the problem.
