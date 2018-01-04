Business

The Latest: Lawmakers postpone fix until Monday due to storm

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 10:00 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

The Latest on the planned legislative special session (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Connecticut lawmakers are postponing their plans to fix a program that provides financial assistance to Medicare recipients.

Spokesmen for House and Senate Democrats say the General Assembly will vote Monday on the plan to restore $54 million to the program. The legislature was planning to meet on Friday, however leaders decide to postpone the vote because of the snowstorm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lawmakers are pushing ahead with restoring the program despite a last-minute decision by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to further delay the planned eligibility cuts.

Malloy has urged lawmakers to also address the growing state budget deficit, fearing the Medicare program fix will worsen the problem.

Lawmakers says they want to provide peace of mind to senior citizens who rely on the program to help pay for things like premiums.

___

12:35 p.m.

Connecticut lawmakers expect to push ahead with restoring funding for a program that helps seniors pay for Medicare expenses, despite a last-minute decision by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to further delay the planned eligibility cuts.

Democratic House and Senate staff say they appreciate Malloy's action but still expect to vote Friday on their proposal to restore the $54 million, which lawmakers had originally cut in the two-year, bipartisan $41.3 billion state budget.

Adam Joseph, a spokesman for the Senate Democrats, says lawmakers "want to provide peace of mind to the seniors enrolled in the program."

Malloy has urged the General Assembly to also address the growing deficit in the current fiscal year budget, which is now estimated to be $224 million, fearing the Medicare program fix will worsen the problem.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video