Candidate plans to cut Idaho taxes if he's elected governor

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador says he plans to cut Idaho's sales, individual and corporate tax rates to 5 percent each if he's elected governor of the state.
The Idaho Statesman reports the Republican candidate made public on Thursday highlights of his economic plan, which includes the elimination of the sales tax on groceries and the personal property tax on businesses.
Labrador says Idaho has some of the highest income tax rates in the region and a problematic tax code.
According to the Idaho Tax Commission, the state has a 6 percent rate for sales tax, a 7.4 percent rate for corporate tax and a 7.4 percent rate for individual income.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist are among the other candidates running for governor.
