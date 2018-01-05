Low tides, frigid temps could hurt Maryland oysters

Frigid temperatures combined with unusually low tides caused by Thursday's coastal storm could pose a problem for Maryland oyster farmers.
The Baltimore Sun reports that farm-raised oysters could die if exposed to cold air for a prolonged period of time.
Thursday's storm has been followed not only by unusually cold temperatures but unusually low tides, as wind patterns have pulled water out of the Chesapeake Bay north toward Boston.
Temperatures have fallen to single digits, and the cold weather and low tides are forecast to continue through the weekend.
