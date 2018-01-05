Business

Low tides, frigid temps could hurt Maryland oysters

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:24 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

BALTIMORE

Frigid temperatures combined with unusually low tides caused by Thursday's coastal storm could pose a problem for Maryland oyster farmers.

The Baltimore Sun reports that farm-raised oysters could die if exposed to cold air for a prolonged period of time.

Thursday's storm has been followed not only by unusually cold temperatures but unusually low tides, as wind patterns have pulled water out of the Chesapeake Bay north toward Boston.

Temperatures have fallen to single digits, and the cold weather and low tides are forecast to continue through the weekend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video