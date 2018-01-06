Gas prices higher than in past years, but expected to drop

Georgia's gas prices have spiked in recent weeks, but analysts believe they will soon be on the decline.
Average retail gas prices in Georgia are about 8 cents higher than at the start of 2017, and rose nearly 7 cents in the past week, The Augusta Chronicle reported .
As 2018 began, motorists in the South, Northeast, and the upper Midwest saw pump prices as much as 13 cents more expensive than the previous week.
Nationally, gas has been the most expensive since the start of 2014.
However, prices are expected to be on the decline now that the holiday season has passed.
Jeanette Casselano, a spokeswoman for the American Automobile Association, attributes the price increases late last year to high travel volume during the Christmas holidays.
"Although prices at the pump shot up over the holidays, now that the holiday season is in the rear-view mirror, motorists can expect gas prices to trend cheaper this month as we are likely to see a significant drop in gasoline demand," Casselano said in a statement.
Despite the price hike, motorists in the Southeast can take comfort in having the cheapest gas in the country.
Georgia prices are 11 cents higher at $2.35 per gallon of unleaded regular, according to AAA.
South Carolina is among the top 10 states with the lowest rates at $2.24 per gallon of unleaded regular.
Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi are among the nation's top 10 states with the least expensive gasoline, AAA reported.
States with the cheapest gas: Missouri ($2.22); Oklahoma ($2.22); Alabama ($2.22); Arkansas ($2.23); Mississippi ($2.23); South Carolina ($2.24); Texas ($2.24); Louisiana ($2.26); Tennessee ($2.26); and Kansas ($2.28).
